Crime

Man faces charge of personating police officer in Welland, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 10:53 am
Niagara police have charged a man with personating a police officer.
Niagara police have charged a man with personating a police officer. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 49-year-old has been charged in an incident where he’s accused of falsely identifying himself as a police officer in Welland, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Niagara police say a man used his luxury car to park in front of and stop an SUV while travelling eastbound on East Main Street around 4 p.m.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and began to argue. The driver of the car then said he was a police officer and flashed the other driver a fake badge.

The altercation then ended and both drove away.

The accused was later arrested for personating a peace officer after a complaint was called into Niagara police.

He has since been released and is expected in court to face the charge on May 7.

