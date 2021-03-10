Man faces charge of personating police officer in Welland, Ont.

A 49-year-old has been charged in an incident where he’s accused of falsely identifying himself as a police officer in Welland, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
Niagara police say a man used his luxury car to park in front of and stop an SUV while travelling eastbound on East Main Street around 4 p.m.
Both drivers exited their vehicles and began to argue. The driver of the car then said he was a police officer and flashed the other driver a fake badge.
The altercation then ended and both drove away.
The accused was later arrested for personating a peace officer after a complaint was called into Niagara police.
He has since been released and is expected in court to face the charge on May 7.
