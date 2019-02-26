62-year-old St. Albert man charged with impersonating a police officer

St. Albert RCMP have charged a 62-year-old man with impersonating a police officer after investigating two separate reports of an SUV speeding and driving through a red light in that city while flashing red and blue lights on its dashboard.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said the incident, which allegedly involved a black Jeep Patriot, was reported to them on Monday, Feb 18.

“Drivers initially believed the Jeep to be a police vehicle because of the flashing emergency lights, but RCMP determined that this was not the case,” police said.

The RCMP did not name the accused and it was not clear why the man’s identity was not being disclosed.

The St. Albert man is also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle with unauthorized flashing lights.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on April 1.

Police said officers have seized the flashing lights they allege were used in the incident.

