Warning issued to Calgarians after home invasion saw suspects reportedly impersonate police officers

Police issued a warning to Calgarians on Thursday night as they investigate a report that two people forced their way into a home in the northeast part of the city while claiming they were police officers.

“At this time, police believe this may have been a random incident,” police said in a news release. “Details are limited as this case is currently under investigation.”

Police said they were told two men began “banging on the front door of a home” in the 1400-block of Renfrew Drive N.E. at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

“The men appeared dressed in police uniforms and forced their way into the home when the occupants opened the door,” police said. “The residents challenged the validity of the suspects’ claims and a brief confrontation occurred before the suspects fled.”

If Calgarians aren’t sure they are dealing with a legitimate officer, police said they can ask to see visible identification with a photograph or call either 911 or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 to confirm the officer’s identity.