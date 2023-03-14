Public input sought for DeHart Park in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is seeking public input for a community park that’s about to undergo massive changes.

Located in the Lower Mission neighbourhood, DeHart Community Park has been years in the making, with the city creating a concept plan in 2010 for the 3.6-hectare site at DeHart Road and Gordon Drive.

The park is envisioned to be “an inclusive and place-sensitive destination that will enrich the community through site-appropriate design and a variety of amenities and programs.”

Read more: 200 wood piles to be burned in Central Okanagan provincial park

However, the park was put on hold due to a lack of funding, though that changed late last year when the city announced in October it was back on the planning table.

Story continues below advertisement

And on Tuesday, the city said the park’s design plans have been updated and they’re ready for a public review.

“The updated design reflects components of the previous concept and input captured in the first round of public engagement about current community priorities,” said Cadre Simpson, city park and landscape planner.

“From playgrounds to picnic areas to walking paths and sports fields, we are looking forward to seeing the park come to life as a place for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy for years to come.”

2:00 Interior Health expresses concerns about proposed park drug use ban

The city said it took community feedback from Oct. 18 to Nov. 20.

It added that mature trees and naturalized areas of the park have been preserved to reflect the community’s top priorities of preservation of natural elements, as well as a diversity of uses, community spaces, access, safety and noise considerations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on public feedback, the design has been updated and residents are welcome to view the concept, fill in the survey, and attend the onsite workshop to help inform the final update before heading to implementation and construction through 2024,” said the city.

More information about the park is available online. The city says its survey will run from March 14 to April 2.