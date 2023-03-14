Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public input sought for DeHart Park in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 3:42 pm
The City of Kelowna’s concept plan for DeHart Community Park in the Lower Mission. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna’s concept plan for DeHart Community Park in the Lower Mission. City of Kelowna
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Kelowna is seeking public input for a community park that’s about to undergo massive changes.

Located in the Lower Mission neighbourhood, DeHart Community Park has been years in the making, with the city creating a concept plan in 2010 for the 3.6-hectare site at DeHart Road and Gordon Drive.

The park is envisioned to be “an inclusive and place-sensitive destination that will enrich the community through site-appropriate design and a variety of amenities and programs.”

Read more: 200 wood piles to be burned in Central Okanagan provincial park

However, the park was put on hold due to a lack of funding, though that changed late last year when the city announced in October it was back on the planning table.

Story continues below advertisement

And on Tuesday, the city said the park’s design plans have been updated and they’re ready for a public review.

“The updated design reflects components of the previous concept and input captured in the first round of public engagement about current community priorities,” said Cadre Simpson, city park and landscape planner.

“From playgrounds to picnic areas to walking paths and sports fields, we are looking forward to seeing the park come to life as a place for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy for years to come.”

Click to play video: 'Interior Health expresses concerns about proposed park drug use ban'
Interior Health expresses concerns about proposed park drug use ban

The city said it took community feedback from Oct. 18 to Nov. 20.

Trending Now

It added that mature trees and naturalized areas of the park have been preserved to reflect the community’s top priorities of preservation of natural elements, as well as a diversity of uses, community spaces, access, safety and noise considerations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on public feedback, the design has been updated and residents are welcome to view the concept, fill in the survey, and attend the onsite workshop to help inform the final update before heading to implementation and construction through 2024,” said the city.

More information about the park is available online. The city says its survey will run from March 14 to April 2.

Click to play video: 'Parks Canada’s new reservation system opens March 13'
Parks Canada’s new reservation system opens March 13
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCity of KelownaDeHart Community ParkDeHart ParkDeHart Park public inputLoewr Mission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers