Canada

200 wood piles to be burned in Central Okanagan provincial park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 5:01 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
With winter almost over and wildfire season looming in the distance, 200 piles of wood in a Central Okanagan provincial park will be burned this month.

BC Wildfire Service says the burning in Myra Bellevue Provincial Park in Kelowna could begin as early as March 13, and that smoke and flames may be visible in surrounding areas.

Read more: 2 prescribed burns scheduled for South Okanagan next month

The burning is part of the region’s ongoing forest fuels management project, which reduces surface fuels.

“Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires,” said BCWS, adding that burning will only take place if conditions are suitable.

BCWS also said on Friday that several prescribed burns will be taking place near Lytton, with those burns taking place between March 10 and April 11.

Click to play video: 'Prescribed burn near Peachland called successful'
Prescribed burn near Peachland called successful
