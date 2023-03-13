Winnipeg spared the worst of snowy Manitoba weekend, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Sure, it was snowy, but Winnipeg fared a lot better on the weather front than many parts of Manitoba over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes, there was a lot more of the white stuff south of Winnipeg, with the Miami area seeing 28 centimetres — and surrounding areas maybe receiving even more.

“Other areas around there may have got 30-plus centimetres, so it’s well within the realm that 25-35 perhaps fell south of the city during the weekend.”

To the west, in Brandon, there were blizzard conditions for about eight hours on Saturday, Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

In Winnipeg, the weekend snowfall varied widely from area to area, although the winds weren’t strong enough to consider it a blizzard.

Story continues below advertisement

“It depends where you were in the city,” Dykes said.

“If you were off in the north side of the city, you probably only got a couple of centimetres of snow — maybe two to four — but down in the south it was probably closer to 10.”

While the snowfall is done — for now — he said Winnipeg might see a little more mid-week.