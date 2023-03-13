Menu

Weather

Winnipeg spared the worst of snowy Manitoba weekend, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 9:56 am
Manitoba dealt with snowfall on the weekend, although the amount varied from region to region. View image in full screen
Manitoba dealt with snowfall on the weekend, although the amount varied from region to region. Pixabay
Sure, it was snowy, but Winnipeg fared a lot better on the weather front than many parts of Manitoba over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes, there was a lot more of the white stuff south of Winnipeg, with the Miami area seeing 28 centimetres — and surrounding areas maybe receiving even more.

“Other areas around there may have got 30-plus centimetres, so it’s well within the realm that 25-35 perhaps fell south of the city during the weekend.”

To the west, in Brandon, there were blizzard conditions for about eight hours on Saturday, Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Read more: Winnipeg, southern Manitoba brace for ‘gross’ blast of winter weather

In Winnipeg, the weekend snowfall varied widely from area to area, although the winds weren’t strong enough to consider it a blizzard.

“It depends where you were in the city,” Dykes said.

“If you were off in the north side of the city, you probably only got a couple of centimetres of snow — maybe two to four — but down in the south it was probably closer to 10.”

Trending Now

While the snowfall is done — for now — he said Winnipeg might see a little more mid-week.

Click to play video: 'Commuters drive cautiously after snowy weather hits Winnipeg overnight'
Commuters drive cautiously after snowy weather hits Winnipeg overnight

 

SnowWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherSnow stormManitoba StormWinnipeg SnowWinnipeg storm
