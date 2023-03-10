Winnipeg, southern Manitoba brace for ‘gross’ blast of winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is not over yet for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

The city and much of the bottom portion of the province were put under a snowfall warning Friday, with between 10 and 20 cm of snow expected to fall by Sunday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Shannon Moodie said the winter blast is thanks to a system expected to develop over Montana Friday.

“That system is going to track just south of the border and it will be pushing heavy snow throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and into Manitoba,” she told 680 CJOB.

Moodie said the snow should start over southwestern Manitoba Friday night before moving over Winnipeg and the Red River Valley Saturday morning.

She said predicting snowfall amounts for Winnipeg is tricky because the city is “right on the boundary of where the heaviest snow is.”

Either way, Moodie said Winnipeggers should expect a less than pleasant Saturday, weather-wise.

“It’s going to be a gross day in general because we are expecting some pretty gusty easterly winds with the snow,” she said.

“So whether we get 10 cm or not, you’re going to definitely see some reduced visibility in blowing snow on Saturday.”

The City of Winnipeg said its snow-clearing crews are ready for the worst of it.

“Crews are monitoring road conditions and stand ready to apply salt to improve traction on roadways throughout the city as required,” the city said in a release.

“Accumulations of snow will be monitored and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city.

“Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment.”

The city’s annual winter route parking ban remains in effect meaning vehicles should not be parked on streets designated as winter routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Those parked in violation of the ban risk being ticketed or towed, the city warns.

Winnipeggers can find out if the winter route parking ban applies to a specific location by checking the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the interactive Winter Route map, or by contacting 311.