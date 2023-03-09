Pothole problems: Montreal received record number of complaints in 2022

Montreal’s famously bumpy ride got a lot worse in the past year according to Montreal’s latest figures.
The city received a record number of pothole damage claims in 2022.
While more than 1,000 claims were filed, only 256 drivers’ requests were paid out, costing a total of $103,157 in compensation.
The most the city has spent in the past five years.
Hugo Bourgoin, a spokesperson for the city, says the conditions of the roads have been deteriorating at a faster rate costing the city millions in repairs.
Blue-collar workers alone last year filled close to 97,000 potholes across the city, costing $2.8 million.
Bourgoin says the city is bracing for that number to jump dramatically after the record-breaking warm temperatures this winter.
The city has budgeted $3.5 million for the 2023 season, expecting to repair 110,000 roadside craters.
It’s not just the city that is paying for problems due to the crumbling infrastructure. Drivers are hit hard with hefty repair bills, according to local garage owners.
Jean-Charles Benoit, general manager at Merson Automotive, says he sees close to three or four incidents a day in the shop.
“It’s always the story of the famous pothole that came out of nowhere,” Benoit said.
Split tires and cracked rims, Benoit said, can start at a small $100 repair, but can easily cost thousands — especially if the car’s suspension is damaged.
CAA Quebec says it is encouraging and not surprising to see claims for damages skyrocket in Quebec.
According to studies by the automobile association, the average damage in a year for a car within the province is $256.
“The Canadian average is $126 so we’re almost double just because of the bad roads in Quebec. One out of two roads is in poor shape in the province,” said David Marcille, CAA-Quebec spokesperson.
Marcille said while the number of drivers receiving compensation is higher, the process to file a claim is difficult.
“It’s a very long process. It’s really tricky. The driver has to prove negligence and the driver has to prove the city was aware of the pothole,” Marcille said.
Motorists have to provide proof, whether it be photos or receipts of the repair. The claim must be submitted within 15 days of the incident.
Issues with tires, rims or suspension are not covered according to Marcille.
For its part, the city says work crews during high season are constantly hitting the pavement and can fill up to 2,000 potholes on a daily basis.
