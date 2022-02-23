Menu

Traffic

Nearly 10,000 potholes filled in Toronto so far this year, mayor says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 6:19 pm
City of Toronto Road Operations crew fill potholes during annual blitz. View image in full screen
City of Toronto Road Operations crew fill potholes during annual blitz. Mark McAllister / Global News

Crews in Toronto are working to fill potholes after harsh winter weather, the city’s mayor says.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Mayor John Tory said “with the recent weather,” the city is seeing potholes forming.

He said city crews have filled nearly 10,000 potholes this year, with over 3,200 filled in February alone.

“We’re planning for pothole blitzes as soon as weather permits,” the tweet reads.

Speaking at a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Tory said due to the recent rain and snow melt and the “warmer temperatures, and the colder temperatures,” more potholes have occurred.

He said the weather has caused the pavement to crack, weaken and cave in to create a pothole.

Read more: Here’s why potholes form — and why you should avoid them

“Our staff at Transportation Services are well aware of this,” he said. “They keep a very close eye on it (but) they can’t begin the bigger blitzes that happen on the weekends until the weather has stabilized to some extent.”

Tory said, though, that “a number” of pothole blitzes are already “in the planning stages.”

The mayor said anyone who sees a pothole they think needs to be filled should report it to 311.

