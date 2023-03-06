Man dead after downtown Toronto stabbing following ‘altercation,’ police say

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has died following an altercation downtown on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 12:50 a.m.

Police said there was some kind of altercation and reports that a group of people attacked and stabbed a man.

Paramedics told Global News they initially transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the man had died.

There is no word on suspects or where exactly the stabbing occurred.

STABBING:

Sherbourne St + Queen St East

12:53 a.m.

– Reports that a group of people attacked/stabbed a man

– The group has fled the area

– The man was transported to hospital by medics and was pronounced deceased @TPSHomicide is investigating#GO506891

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2023