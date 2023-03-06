Menu

Crime

Man dead after downtown Toronto stabbing following ‘altercation,’ police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 6:43 am
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing near Queen and Sherbourne streets on March 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing near Queen and Sherbourne streets on March 6, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died following an altercation downtown on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 12:50 a.m.

Police said there was some kind of altercation and reports that a group of people attacked and stabbed a man.

Paramedics told Global News they initially transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly throwing object at Toronto police station window

In a later update, police said the man had died.

There is no word on suspects or where exactly the stabbing occurred.

Toronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto StabbingQueen Streetstabbing torontosherbourne street
