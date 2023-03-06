Man dead after downtown Toronto stabbing following ‘altercation,’ police say

Toronto police say a man has died following an altercation downtown on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 12:50 a.m.
Police said there was some kind of altercation and reports that a group of people attacked and stabbed a man.
Paramedics told Global News they initially transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
In a later update, police said the man had died.
There is no word on suspects or where exactly the stabbing occurred.
