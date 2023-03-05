Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after allegedly throwing object at Toronto police station window

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 12:14 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers are searching for a man after he reportedly damaged a police station in Toronto.

Toronto police said that, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a case of mischief occurred at its 22 division building, located at Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West.

At around 4:20 a.m., a man allegedly threw an object at the building’s front window. Police said the window was damaged.

Trending Now

Read more: Man charged after Toronto police say 3 women assaulted at and near St. Clair station

The suspect had short, dark hair and wore a green hoodie, dark baggy pants and white Adidas shoes, police said.

“Toronto police is requesting any witnesses, or anyone travelling in the area between 4:10 to 4:30 a.m., with dash camera footage to contact investigators at 22 Division,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSMischiefDundas StreetBloor StreetToronto police station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers