Man wanted after allegedly throwing object at Toronto police station window

Officers are searching for a man after he reportedly damaged a police station in Toronto.

Toronto police said that, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a case of mischief occurred at its 22 division building, located at Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West.

At around 4:20 a.m., a man allegedly threw an object at the building’s front window. Police said the window was damaged.

The suspect had short, dark hair and wore a green hoodie, dark baggy pants and white Adidas shoes, police said.

“Toronto police is requesting any witnesses, or anyone travelling in the area between 4:10 to 4:30 a.m., with dash camera footage to contact investigators at 22 Division,” police said in a statement.