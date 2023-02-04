Emaciated dog found chained to wall in Okanagan gives birth to seven puppies

Send this page to someone via email

A malnourished dog in Kelowna, B.C. is safe and sound after being found in terrible conditions.

The BC SPCA says an Australian shepherd, Noelle, was found chained to a wall in a freezing cold basement with no heat or insulation, emaciated and very pregnant.

“This poor mom was in an area of the basement that had been separated by plywood and fencing,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer for the BC SPCA.

“She was exposed to freezing temperatures and had no protection from the cold except for a sprinkling of alfalfa straw and some dirty towels. She was surrounded by piles of feces and urine.”

The dog was immediately taken to a veterinarian for an examination. Noelle was brought to BC SPCA’s Kelowna Animal Centre where she gave birth to seven healthy puppies.

The SPCA then started looking for a foster that would be able to take care of the mom and her seven pups. Even though it may be a challenge, a local foster stepped up and took the family of dogs home.

The foster parents Martyn and Linda say that Noelle is doing well and loves taking care of her pups.

“She feeds them, cleans them and even cleans up after them, which we haven’t seen in other moms we have had in our home.”

The family of dogs will soon be getting ready to be adopted out to families of their own.

The foster parents say the happy pups enjoy playing with their toys, love attention and are very cuddly.

Once Noelle is spayed and fully recovered she will also be available for adoption at the Kelowna Animal Centre.

