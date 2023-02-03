High-risk, repeat Kelowna, B.C. offender ‘Johnny Blaze’ on the run

A violent, high-risk repeat offender who is on the run from a recovery home in Surrey is expected to return to Kelowna, prompting Mounties to issue a warning.

John Aronson, who according to court documents once went by the alias Johnny Blaze, has an unendorsed warrant for his arrest for removing his electronic monitoring device and fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey, RCMP said Friday in a press release.

Aronson, 35, has multiple tattoos, stands at five feet seven inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

1:53 Dangerous driving trial continues for man accused of evading police

“He has a lengthy list of interactions with police in Kelowna which is why RCMP is anticipating his return to the area,” RCMP said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

He most recently was arrested on charges of robbery, using and possessing a gun unlawfully, committing a crime with a gun, using a gun without a licence and using a gun while prohibited from doing so.

Aronson’s public dealings with the police first gained a significant amount of attention in 2018 after he was shot during a high-profile arrest at Orchard Park Mall. Police cornered him near the bank after trying multiple times to arrest him, and he suffered a gunshot wound and a bite from a police dog, the court heard in the trial that followed.

He also spent 251 days in jail for the crime. The sentencing judge let him walk away from the courthouse Sept. 23, 2009, time served, after a statement of contrition.

“Almost dying was an eye-opener for me,” Aronson said in court Sept. 23, 2019 as he was sentenced to time served for charges including flight from police and dangerous driving. He also had a weapons and driving ban imposed.

“I want to be there for my children. I’ve got a different focus on my life. I’m sorry (for) what I did. You won’t see me back here again.”

Story continues below advertisement

That same day, he caught the attention of the RCMP as he raced down Highway 97. They took pursuit and he was eventually apprehended when he crashed his car, shutting down the road for hours.

In that incident, he suffered a fractured skull and broke his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.

Before a 2018 incident where he ran from police, Aronson already had more than 30 prior convictions for crimes including driving while suspended as well as multiple assault and resisting arrest charges.

Aronson is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If spotted please call 911 or the Kelowna RCMP detachment immediately at 250-762-3300.