Wanted man arrested in Kelowna in ‘dramatic fashion’

The Mounties have put the cuffs on a Kelowna man they’ve been looking for since September 23rd.

That’s when there was a violent break-and-enter at an Ensign Way home in West Kelowna.

Police said two men, reportedly packing guns, forced their way in and shots were fired injuring a woman.

RCMP believe one of the two suspects is 29-year-old John Michael Aronson.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood in what RCMP describe as dramatic fashion that attracted public attention.

Cpl. Clayton Wiebe said officers made tremendous efforts to ensure Aronson’s arrest was executed as safely as possible.

“Our primary concern, during the execution of what RCMP believed to be a high risk apprehension, was of course public and police safety,” said Wiebe in a news release. “That also includes the safety and well-being of the accused who was taken into police custody without incident.”

Aronson is charged with seven offenses in relation to the break-and-enter including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm at a person.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for other alleged crimes.