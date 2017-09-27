Man wanted in connection to serious assault in West Kelowna

RCMP are searching for a Kelowna man who was allegedly involved in a serious assault over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, shortly after 3 a.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call from a home in the 3000 block of Ensign Way in West Kelowna.

Police say two men, reportedly armed with firearms, forced their way inside a residence. Police say shots were fired inside the home.

A woman who lives there was struck and injured and had to be transported to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle that was later located and seized by police.

Police have now identified one of the suspects. An arrest warrant has been issued for John Michael Aronson, of no fixed address in Kelowna, who is wanted on multiple outstanding unrelated warrants.

“In order to further the police investigation, the West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Michael Aronson,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “If spotted, the public is cautioned not to approach him and urged to immediately contact their local police, as Aronson has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.”

Police believe the West Kelowna incident was targeted and not a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.