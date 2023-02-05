Grammys 2023: Complete winners list from the music awards

The Grammy Awards are back and bringing together the music industry’s biggest names for a night of glitz and glamour.
Beyoncé already won two Grammys on Sunday during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, bringing her a step closer to being the most decorated artist in the show’s history.
She now has 30 awards, and only needs two more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti has held on to the record since 1997.
Read more: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet
Read next: Uber brings back ride share for some Canadian cities — but under a new name
The Queen Bee led the pack with nine nominations this year, eight for her album Rennaissance. With these nominations, Beyoncé is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations received by any one artist — a whopping 88 nods.
Kendrick Lamar was the second-most nominated artist of the night with eight nods, and has already taken home two awards for his critically acclaimed song The Heart Part 5. He won best rap performance, extending his record, and also took home best rap song for a career total of six Grammys.
Canadians Michael Bublé and Drake were also recognized early in the night. The Vancouver-born crooner brought home the best traditional pop vocal album award while the Toronto-born rapper was recognized for best melodic rap performance for his contribution to Future’s Wait for U.
Drake decided to withhold his solo album Honestly, Nevermind from Grammy contention this year. He has boycotted the award show since 2020, alongside fellow Canadian artist The Weeknd, calling the accolade insignificant and disconnected from the landscape of popular music.
Read more: Anna Kendrick gets real about emotional abuse, mental health in ‘Alice, Darling’
Read next: Canada’s Michael Buble wins Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album
This year, the Grammy Awards introduced five new categories, including songwriter of the year and a special merit award for the best song for social change.
For the third consecutive year, Trevor Noah is hosting the main ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast by CBS and available to stream on Paramount+. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.
Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.
Read more: Nick Carter files countersuit against ‘opportunist’ sexual assault accusers
Read next: How old electric car batteries could power the future
—
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
Song of the Year
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
ABCDEFU, Gayle
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
Easy on Me, Adele
Yet to Come, BTS
Woman, Doja Cat
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
**WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Thank You, Diana Ross
When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson
**WINNER: Higher, Michael Bublé
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Rap Performance
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas, Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & Glorilla
**WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beautiful, DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA
**WINNER: Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems
First Class, Jack Harlow
Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live), Latto
Best Rap Song
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems
Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
**WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Over, Lucky Daye
Here With Me, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
**WINNER: Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
**WINNER: Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
Best R&B Song
Cuff It, Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
Best R&B Album
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Candy Drip, Lucky Daye
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
**WINNER: Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Best Dance Recording
**WINNER: Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
Intimidated, Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
**WINNER: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Best Rock Song
**WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout, Turnstile
Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs
Best Rock Performance
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
**WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost
We’ll Be Back, Megadeth
Kill or Be Killed, Muse
**WINNER: Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Blackout, Turnstile
Best Alternative Music Album
WE, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
**WINNER: Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
In His Arms, Miranda Lambert
**WINNER: Live Forever, Willie Nelson
Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne
**WINNER: Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You (Revisited), Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
**WINNER: ’Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson
Doin’ This, Luke Combs
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift
I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die, Willie Nelson
Best Latin Pop Album
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Viajante, Fonseca
**WINNER: Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
Dharma +, Sebastián Yatra
Best Comedy Album
**WINNER: The Closer, Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
Sorry, Louis C.K.
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
A Little Brains, a Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
Best Musical Theatre Album
A Strange Loop, Original Broadway Cast
Caroline, or Change, New Broadway Cast
**WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast
MJ the Musical, Original Broadway Cast
Mr. Saturday Night, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast
Six: Live on Opening Night, Original Broadway Cast
Best Songwriter, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
**WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
— with files from the Associated Press
Comments