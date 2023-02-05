Grammys 2023: Complete winners list from the music awards

Send this page to someone via email

The Grammy Awards are back and bringing together the music industry’s biggest names for a night of glitz and glamour.

Beyoncé already won two Grammys on Sunday during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, bringing her a step closer to being the most decorated artist in the show’s history.

She now has 30 awards, and only needs two more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti has held on to the record since 1997.

The Queen Bee led the pack with nine nominations this year, eight for her album Rennaissance. With these nominations, Beyoncé is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations received by any one artist — a whopping 88 nods.

Story continues below advertisement

Kendrick Lamar was the second-most nominated artist of the night with eight nods, and has already taken home two awards for his critically acclaimed song The Heart Part 5. He won best rap performance, extending his record, and also took home best rap song for a career total of six Grammys.

Canadians Michael Bublé and Drake were also recognized early in the night. The Vancouver-born crooner brought home the best traditional pop vocal album award while the Toronto-born rapper was recognized for best melodic rap performance for his contribution to Future’s Wait for U.

Drake decided to withhold his solo album Honestly, Nevermind from Grammy contention this year. He has boycotted the award show since 2020, alongside fellow Canadian artist The Weeknd, calling the accolade insignificant and disconnected from the landscape of popular music.

This year, the Grammy Awards introduced five new categories, including songwriter of the year and a special merit award for the best song for social change.

For the third consecutive year, Trevor Noah is hosting the main ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast by CBS and available to stream on Paramount+. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

Story continues below advertisement

Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.

—

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

Song of the Year

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

ABCDEFU, Gayle

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

Easy on Me, Adele

Yet to Come, BTS

Woman, Doja Cat

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

**WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Story continues below advertisement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Thank You, Diana Ross

When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson

**WINNER: Higher, Michael Bublé

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Rap Performance

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & Glorilla

**WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful, DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA

**WINNER: Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

Best Rap Song

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems

Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

**WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Story continues below advertisement

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Over, Lucky Daye

Here With Me, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

**WINNER: Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

**WINNER: Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra

Best R&B Song

Cuff It, Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Candy Drip, Lucky Daye

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

**WINNER: Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Best Dance Recording

**WINNER: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Rosewood, Bonobo

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

Intimidated, Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees, Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

**WINNER: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rock Song

**WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout, Turnstile

Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs

Best Rock Performance

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

**WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Crawl!, Idles

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost

We’ll Be Back, Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed, Muse

**WINNER: Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

**WINNER: Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

In His Arms, Miranda Lambert

**WINNER: Live Forever, Willie Nelson

Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne

**WINNER: Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You (Revisited), Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Story continues below advertisement

Best Country Song

**WINNER: ’Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson

Doin’ This, Luke Combs

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die, Willie Nelson

Best Latin Pop Album

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Viajante, Fonseca

**WINNER: Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Dharma +, Sebastián Yatra

Best Comedy Album

**WINNER: The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

Sorry, Louis C.K.

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

A Little Brains, a Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Best Musical Theatre Album

A Strange Loop, Original Broadway Cast

Caroline, or Change, New Broadway Cast

**WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast

MJ the Musical, Original Broadway Cast

Mr. Saturday Night, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast

Six: Live on Opening Night, Original Broadway Cast

Best Songwriter, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

**WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

— with files from the Associated Press