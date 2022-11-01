Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston bowling alley

Takeoff, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old.
The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, attended a private afterparty at a bowling alley where violence broke out around 2:30 a.m., a Houston Police Department spokesperson said.
Read more: Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr. and wife paid hospital bill for her birth
A spokesperson for Takeoff confirmed the rapper’s death to The Associated Press.
Quavo, who is also a member of Migos (and Takeoff’s uncle), was reportedly one of about 40 people at the bowling alley when gunshots were fired. The third member of Migos, Offset (Takeoff’s cousin), was not present.
The Houston Police department said one victim was found dead upon arrival at the scene. Two more people were injured and taken to hospital. The condition of the other two victims is unclear.
Local news station KHOU-11 claimed Takeoff was shot in the “head or neck” when the gunshots started.
TMZ, which broke the story, shared several photos from the incident that the outlet claims depict Takeoff bleeding on the floor while Quavo kneels over his body and calls for help. Quavo did not appear to be injured.
Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when someone opened fire, multiple outlets reported.
Tributes to Takeoff on social media started up almost immediately after the news broke.
Just hours before the fatal shooting, Takeoff and Quavo released a Halloween-themed music video for their song Messy, which was created under the group name Unc and Phew.
Read more: Best 2022 celebrity Halloween costumes, from Kim Kardashian’s Mystique to Jojo Siwa’s Malfoy
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The rap group was formed in 2008 and slowly climbed to great fame. In 2017, Migos received a Grammy nomination for best rap performance for Bad and Boujee feat. Lil Uzi Vert.
In 2018, Takeoff released his first and only solo album, entitled The Last Rocket.
Police have yet to release information about any suspect in Takeoff’s death.
Comments