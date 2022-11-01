Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston bowling alley

Send this page to someone via email

Takeoff, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old.

The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, attended a private afterparty at a bowling alley where violence broke out around 2:30 a.m., a Houston Police Department spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Takeoff confirmed the rapper’s death to The Associated Press.

Quavo, who is also a member of Migos (and Takeoff’s uncle), was reportedly one of about 40 people at the bowling alley when gunshots were fired. The third member of Migos, Offset (Takeoff’s cousin), was not present.

View image in full screen (From left to right) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the rap group Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. PM DC DA

The Houston Police department said one victim was found dead upon arrival at the scene. Two more people were injured and taken to hospital. The condition of the other two victims is unclear.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Local news station KHOU-11 claimed Takeoff was shot in the “head or neck” when the gunshots started.

TMZ, which broke the story, shared several photos from the incident that the outlet claims depict Takeoff bleeding on the floor while Quavo kneels over his body and calls for help. Quavo did not appear to be injured.

Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when someone opened fire, multiple outlets reported.

Tributes to Takeoff on social media started up almost immediately after the news broke.

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1 — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022

I met 3 smart, humble & hard working guys from Atlanta on the road covering NBA playoffs in 2014 or ‘15… few months later… the entire world would know the Migos RIP Takeoff – 🙏🏼prayers to your family & friends. Gone way too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/fSMt6yVFM5 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 1, 2022

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Just hours before the fatal shooting, Takeoff and Quavo released a Halloween-themed music video for their song Messy, which was created under the group name Unc and Phew.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The rap group was formed in 2008 and slowly climbed to great fame. In 2017, Migos received a Grammy nomination for best rap performance for Bad and Boujee feat. Lil Uzi Vert.

In 2018, Takeoff released his first and only solo album, entitled The Last Rocket.

Police have yet to release information about any suspect in Takeoff’s death.