Canada

Canada’s Michael Buble wins Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Grammy award-winning production at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium'
Grammy award-winning production at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Grammy award-winning production The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs premieres this weekend at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – for three nights only. Librettist and lyricist Mark Campbell joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss how the play blends technology and human connection.

Michael Buble has emerged one of the early winners at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Vancouver crooner picked up best traditional pop vocal album for “Higher” in a pre-broadcast ceremony.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne cancels all shows, is too ‘physically weak’ to tour

Read next: A new look at high fidelity music: The rise of Dolby ATMOS and Spatial Audio

Meanwhile, Vancouver-born jazz pianist and composer Kris Davis and Matthew Stevens were part of the team that won a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album with “New Standards Vol. 1.”

Trending Now

Most of the 91 categories are handed out at an industry ceremony before the broadcast that streams on the Grammys website.

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

Other Canadian nominees this year include four-time contender Drake as well as Bryan Adams and Justin Bieber, who each have one nomination.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard Serban Ghenea has six nominations, including four in the album of the year category as part of the teams behind projects by Coldplay, Lizzo, Adele and Mary J. Blige.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

