Canada’s Michael Buble wins Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album

Michael Buble has emerged one of the early winners at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Vancouver crooner picked up best traditional pop vocal album for “Higher” in a pre-broadcast ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vancouver-born jazz pianist and composer Kris Davis and Matthew Stevens were part of the team that won a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album with “New Standards Vol. 1.”

Most of the 91 categories are handed out at an industry ceremony before the broadcast that streams on the Grammys website.

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

Other Canadian nominees this year include four-time contender Drake as well as Bryan Adams and Justin Bieber, who each have one nomination.

Meanwhile, Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard Serban Ghenea has six nominations, including four in the album of the year category as part of the teams behind projects by Coldplay, Lizzo, Adele and Mary J. Blige.