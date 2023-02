See more sharing options

Toronto rapper Drake wins best melodic rap performance Grammy for his contribution to Future’s “Wait for U.”

Most of the 91 categories are handed out at an industry ceremony before the broadcast that streams on the Grammys website.

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

