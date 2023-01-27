London, Ont. woman faces impaired driving charges after serious crash with hay wagon

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges following a collision with a hay wagon in South Huron earlier this week.

The serious collision was reported east of Exeter on Thames Road at Elimville Line at just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, an SUV struck the back of a loaded hay wagon being towed by a tractor, causing “considerable damage” to the vehicle.

The lone female driver of the SUV was take to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that after receiving medical treatment at London Health Science Centre, the woman provided a breath sample confirming that her alcohol intake was above the legal limit.

A 49-year-old woman from London has been charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle while impaired with a BAC over 80.

Police say the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the woman’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

She has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.