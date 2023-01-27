Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. woman faces impaired driving charges after serious crash with hay wagon

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 7:37 am
London, Ont. woman faces impaired driving charges after serious crash with hay wagon - image View image in full screen
via OPP West Region / Twitter

A London, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges following a collision with a hay wagon in South Huron earlier this week.

The serious collision was reported east of Exeter on Thames Road at Elimville Line at just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Stratford, Ont. police release video of officer being dragged by pickup truck at gas bar

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

According to police, an SUV struck the back of a loaded hay wagon being towed by a tractor, causing “considerable damage” to the vehicle.

Trending Now

The lone female driver of the SUV was take to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that after receiving medical treatment at London Health Science Centre, the woman provided a breath sample confirming that her alcohol intake was above the legal limit.

Story continues below advertisement

A 49-year-old woman from London has been charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle while impaired with a BAC over 80.

Police say the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the woman’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

She has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired DrivingLondon OntarioLdnontSUVSerious collisionhay wagon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers