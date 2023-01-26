Stratford, Ont. police release video of officer being dragged by pickup truck at gas bar

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont., have released video of an officer being dragged by a stolen truck at a Canadian Tire gas bar.

According to a release, the incident occurred late Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. as police were looking for a stolen Black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

An officer spotted the truck at the Canadian Tire gas bar on Ontario Street with a man and woman inside.

They say the officer saw the man leaving the store at the gas bar and approached him but was pushed to the ground.

The suspect ran to the truck and climbed into the passenger seat before the officer was able to catch up to him.

The officer tried to pull the suspect out of the truck cab before the woman, who was in the driver’s seat, stomped on the gas, dragging the cop who was tangled up with the man.

As the truck continued forward, the officer fell to the ground. The pickup then sped off.

On Wednesday, Woodstock police found the pickup truck again with the man and woman inside.

The truck was stopped for a train in Dublin when police tried to box it in but the man, who was behind the wheel this time, slammed the pickup into a police car.

He then fled on foot but police soon caught him. They say that he continued to resist but the officers were eventually able to subdue him.

The woman was arrested in the truck. The pair were then transported to Stratford police headquarters.

The man and woman face numerous dangerous driving and theft charges in connection to the incident.

Police say the officer who was dragged was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries and has since been released. He is said to be at home in recovery and will be off work for a time.

“A video of this incident has been included to emphasize the danger of this situation,” Stratford police say.