Crime

Brampton man charged with indecent acts, police looking for more victims

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 10:25 am
Peel police have arrested Shane Blackwood, 36. View image in full screen
Peel police have arrested Shane Blackwood, 36. PRP/Handout

A man previously charged with an alleged sexual assault of someone under the age of 17 has been arrested in an indecent acts investigation in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said that on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, a girl under the age of 17 went to a fast-food restaurant in Brampton at around 3 p.m. On both days, police alleged the suspect “engaged in an indecent act.”

On Jan. 12, police identified 36-year-old Shane Blackwood as the suspect and charged him with two counts of indecent acts.

“At the time of his arrest, Shane Blackwood was on charge for an alleged sexual assault involving a female under the age of 17,” Peel police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who has been affected to come forward.

