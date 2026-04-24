Winnipeg man faces new charges for posts threatening Carney, religious groups

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A Winnipeg man is facing more charges over online threats directed at Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as Jewish and Muslim communities, according to Manitoba RCMP.

In addition to the charges initially laid in early March, Jason Paul Rindall, 55, is accused of the willful promotion of hatred, advocating for genocide, and uttering a death threat aimed at Canada’s prime minister, the RCMP wrote in a news release on Friday.

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Rindall is set to sit before a judge in Winnipeg’s provincial courthouse on Friday and remains in custody.

Investigations into the 55-year-old began in mid-January, Mounties said in a release last month.

Police accused Rindall of posting threats on the social media platform X directed towards Carney and the two religious groups. They provided no further information on the posts.

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Last month, Rindall was accused of uttering a death threat to Carney, uttering a death threat to Jewish people and uttering a death threat towards Muslim people.