Crime

Man out on release order charged in ‘random’ Mississauga stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 1:11 pm
Police say the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Handout / Peel Regional Police

A man out on a release order for assault has been arrested and charged after a “random” stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday, police say.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said officers responded at around 4:39 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Hurontario and John streets, north of Dundas Street.

Bell said a man was found suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to a trauma hospital where he remains in serious-but-stable condition.

The incident prompted Peel police to issue a public safety advisory, warning of an “armed and dangerous” suspect who fled the scene after the “unprovoked assault.”

The suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Toronto resident David Ditlow, Bell said, and he was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He faces a charge attempted murder and multiple counts of failing to comply with a release order.

“He was known to Peel police and other GTA services and he is currently on a release order for other assaults, assault with a weapon, and assault cause bodily harm,” Bell noted.

“This was a stranger attack and as such it brings a lot of alarm and concern to the public. The good news is we have that suspect in custody. We are not aware yet as to what a motive might be. That will come on as the investigation progresses.”

Bell encouraged the public to “always be vigilant” and avoid walking alone if possible.

He also encouraged individuals to walk in well-lit areas.

Tuesday’s incident, however, happened in a “very high volume area, especially for pedestrian traffic,” Bell said.

