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Crime

Police offering $25K reward for information on disappearance of Toronto woman

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 1:24 pm
2 min read
Irma Galastica has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024. Police say foul play is possible and are appealing for information. View image in full screen
Irma Galastica has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024. Police say foul play is possible and are appealing for information. Halton police/ File
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Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the disappearance of a woman last seen in Burlington, Ont., nearly two years ago, as investigators say foul play is a possibility.

Halton police are seeking help in locating Irma Galastica, a 34-year-old who has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024, the service announced at a news conference Friday.

“The disappearance of a young woman, a mother, is something we take very seriously,” Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said.

Police are now appealing to the public for any information “no matter how small or insignificant” that could lead to Galastica’s location.

Det. Mark Brewster laid out the timeline of Galastica’s disappearance.

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Galastica left her Toronto home on Aug. 30, 2024, and travelled to Hamilton, where she attended Sankofa Lounge, a nightclub at 92 Jackson St., Brewster said.

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In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, around 4:45 a.m., she left the venue with a group and used a ride-share service to travel to a residence at 629 Old York Rd. in Burlington.

The address is the last confirmed location where Galastica was seen or heard from.

Galastica’s landlord reported her missing nearly two weeks later, Brewster said.

About a week after that, investigators searching for her located a clandestine drug lab on the Burlington property, but Galastica was not found.

Police have identified and interviewed everyone believed to have been at the Burlington residence, except for the homeowner, Eric Carpenter, Brewster said.

Investigators have been unable to locate him despite extensive efforts over the past 20 months, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to police.

“Irma has not been seen or heard from since, and we believe that foul play is a possibility,” Brewster said, adding that while investigators remain hopeful she is alive, her death is also a possibility.

Galastica is described as five feet five inches tall with a medium build, olive skin, chest tattoos and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a halter top, white shorts and black shoes, carrying a small bag.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

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