Teen gets 3-year sentence for quadruple homicide on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation

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A 16-year-old boy who plead guilty to four counts of manslaughter in a quadruple homicide last year on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation has been given a three-year sentence.

The boy, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was given his sentence Friday at Regina provincial court after pleading guilty to the charges in February; he was originally charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Two men and two women were killed in February 2025 on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, which is east of Regina.

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The victims were identified as 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 51-year-old Terry Jack, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance and 47-year-old Shauna Fay.

In addition to the boy, three others were arrested.

The boy sentenced Friday will serve two years in custody and one year under supervision in the community, Crown and defence attorneys agreed in a joint submission.

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Court heard that three years is the maximum penalty, and none of his time served counts towards his sentence.