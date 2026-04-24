2 charged for deadly altercation at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Horace Bear, the inmate who died after a fight on Tuesday, inside Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.
Eugene Caisse, 26, and Britian Volk, 25, each face one count of second-degree murder, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in an update on Thursday. Investigators also laid charges against three of the “several inmates” reported to be involved with the altercation by Correctional Service Canada (CSC).
Caisse is also charged with one count of aggravated assault. Two other 26-year-old inmates are facing the same charge for their alleged involvement, police said.
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Mounties issued a statement confirming they would be involved with the investigation into the “suspicious death” of the 33-year-old inmate earlier this week. The homicide unit will continue investigating, according to Thursday’s statement.
No court dates were provided for any of those charged.
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