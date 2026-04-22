Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inmate dead, 2 injured after fight at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 8:16 pm
1 min read
An inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary located in Prince Albert, Sask., has died following a fight with several other inmates. View image in full screen
An inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary located in Prince Albert, Sask., has died following a fight with several other inmates. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An inmate is dead and two others are injured following an altercation at Saskatchewan Penitentiary Tuesday, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a news release Wednesday, the federal agency responsible for managing penitentiaries across the country says several inmates from the prison’s maximum-security unit were involved in the fight.

It is identifying the inmate who died as Horace Bear, who was serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 24 days which began on Dec. 13, 2024.

The CSC says it has notified Bear’s next of kin.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The two injured inmates received medical evaluation from staff at the facility located in Prince Albert, Sask., but were then transported to a hospital for treatment.

One inmate was treated for his injuries and returned to the penitentiary later Tuesday evening, while the other remains in hospital, said CSC.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the incident, the maximum-security unit was locked down and operations were modified “to ensure the safety of the institution, its staff and inmates,” said a news release from CSC, adding that the CSC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began investigations.

No staff members of the prison were injured during the incident, according to CSC.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary continues to operate on a modified routine.

The CSC says it will review the circumstances of the incident, as it does with all inmate deaths, and that it will notify the police and coroner.

Saskatchewan RCMP says it is considering the inmate’s death suspicious and has taken control of the investigation.

The RCMP’s homicide unit continues to investigate, according to the police force, adding that it cannot provide additional information and will do so when available.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices