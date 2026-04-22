Inmate dead, 2 injured after fight at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

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An inmate is dead and two others are injured following an altercation at Saskatchewan Penitentiary Tuesday, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a news release Wednesday, the federal agency responsible for managing penitentiaries across the country says several inmates from the prison’s maximum-security unit were involved in the fight.

It is identifying the inmate who died as Horace Bear, who was serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 24 days which began on Dec. 13, 2024.

The CSC says it has notified Bear’s next of kin.

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The two injured inmates received medical evaluation from staff at the facility located in Prince Albert, Sask., but were then transported to a hospital for treatment.

One inmate was treated for his injuries and returned to the penitentiary later Tuesday evening, while the other remains in hospital, said CSC.

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Following the incident, the maximum-security unit was locked down and operations were modified “to ensure the safety of the institution, its staff and inmates,” said a news release from CSC, adding that the CSC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began investigations.

No staff members of the prison were injured during the incident, according to CSC.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary continues to operate on a modified routine.

The CSC says it will review the circumstances of the incident, as it does with all inmate deaths, and that it will notify the police and coroner.

Saskatchewan RCMP says it is considering the inmate’s death suspicious and has taken control of the investigation.

The RCMP’s homicide unit continues to investigate, according to the police force, adding that it cannot provide additional information and will do so when available.