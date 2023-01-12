Developers plan ‘complete community’ for former Canad Inns Stadium site near Polo Park

Send this page to someone via email

The developers behind a plan that would have seen a sprawling series of high- and low-rise buildings built in and around shops and businesses in the Polo Park area are back with a new plan.

Cadillac Fairview — owner of CF Polo Park — and Shindico released a new master plan for the area surrounding the mall, including the former Canad Inns Stadium site, Thursday.

Under the new plan, the developers would partner to redevelop the 84 acres of land bordered by Portage Avenue, St. James Street, St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street to include what they’re calling a “complete community” around the shopping centre.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a vibrant community around the most successful shopping centre in the Prairies,” Shindico president Sandy Shindleman said in a statement.

Shindico and Cadillac Fairview’s original plans for the space, announced in 2019, included apartment buildings around the perimeter of the mall, parking structures, office spaces and possibly assisted-living units for seniors, Shindico told Global News at the time.

But that plan ultimately failed to get approval from city hall after the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) argued that allowing more residential construction in the area would impact its ability to do business and increase potential noise complaints if it expands.

The new master plan announced Thursday appears to no longer include apartment buildings.

Instead, the proposed development would feature a mix of residential, amenity and retail uses, new parks, open spaces and a combination of private and public streets, according to a release from the developers.

There would also be pedestrian and cycling connections built and the addition of “residential and mixed-use density” in parking lots around the mall, the developers said.

The plans will still need to be approved by city hall, a process that will start in the coming weeks, said Wayne Barwise, Cadillac Fairview’s executive vice-president of development.

“For more than 60 years, the centre has proudly served as a second downtown to Winnipeg and our redevelopment plan extends our long-term vision to further expand the community,” Barwise said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be in a position today to share the plans and will be submitting an application to rezone the Polo Park lands in the coming weeks.”