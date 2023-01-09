Edmonton pawn shop employees shot during daytime robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Two pawn shop employees in Edmonton are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot at during a robbery on Dec. 16.

The robbery, which took place at the 118 Avenue and 46 Street shop, was called in to police around 1:45 p.m.

Police said that two males entered the shop and stole cash and jewelry. One man shot both staff members who were on shift before taking off on foot with his accomplice.

The first suspect was wearing a white facemask, black hoodie, black toque and black pants, police said. The other suspect was wearing grey sweatpants, red underwear, a black jacket and shoes, tan and black gloves and a red-brimmed baseball hat.

The incident was captured on CCTV from the business.

“The brazenness of this daytime robbery and the willingness of the suspects to shoot cooperative employees is extremely concerning,” said Det. Mike Walkom in a news release Monday. “We really need the public’s help to identify these dangerous individuals so that they don’t cause harm to anyone else.”