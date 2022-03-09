Menu

Crime

2 suspects wanted in northeast Edmonton armed pawn shop robbery

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: '2 suspects wanted in northeast Edmonton armed pawn shop robbery' 2 suspects wanted in northeast Edmonton armed pawn shop robbery
Surveillance video of two people robbing a pawn shop near 126 Avenue and Fort Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

Edmonton police hope the public can help them identify two people responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop earlier this year.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, police said a man and woman went into a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road.

Read more: Violent robberies at west Edmonton convenience stores have police searching for suspects

The pair went up to the jewelry counter where the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and smashed the display case. The man and woman grabbed what police said was about $10,000 worth of jewelry and ran out of the store.

Surveillance video released by the Edmonton Police Service Wednesday shows the pair was in the store for less than 20 seconds. Both suspects have their faces covered and the hoods of their jackets on at the time.

The man is described as five-feet-eight-inches to six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a blue and orange Helly Hansen jacket and black and white shoes.

Read more: Police need help identifying suspect who robbed 3 south Edmonton pharmacies

Police said the woman was wearing black clothing. No further description was provided.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the suspects to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

15
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Courtesy, EPS
25
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Courtesy, EPS
35
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Courtesy, EPS
45
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Courtesy, EPS
55
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are hoping to identify a man and woman responsible for an armed robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 126 Avenue and Fort Road on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Courtesy, EPS
