Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Recent arrests tied to spate of robberies and other crimes in Quebec City: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 12:30 pm
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police say they think the recent arrests of several suspects will help solve a spate of robberies and other crimes in the provincial capital over the last few days.

Police arrested five people on Tuesday between the ages of 21 and 47 — four men and one woman — but released one man who they say was not involved in the crimes.

Officers were called to two businesses Tuesday afternoon on St-Joseph Street to respond to two robberies.

Read more: Death of 21-year-old inmate on Christmas Eve prompts Quebec police investigation

Police say witnesses helped them locate the suspects’ escape route, which was close to the two businesses that had been robbed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They say they were able to tie Tuesday’s robberies to a series of other recent robberies, break and enters and thefts in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they expect the arrests to lead to the resolutions of numerous cases.

Click to play video: 'Global National: Dec. 27'
Global National: Dec. 27
Quebec CityQuebec City policeQuebec City crimeQuebec City arrestsQuebec City police arrestsQuebec City robberiesQuebec City thefts
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers