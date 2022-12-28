Death of 21-year-old inmate on Christmas Eve prompts Quebec police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of an inmate after he was allegedly seriously injured on Christmas Eve in Montreal.

The man was transported from the city’s Bordeaux prison to hospital, where he later died. Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said an autopsy will determine the causes and circumstances of his death.

The SQ is leading the investigation into Nicous D’Andre Spring’s death. He was 21 years old.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police are keeping the details of the incident confidential. Police will also not reveal the charges that landed D’Andre Spring in prison nor how long he was in prison.

The Montreal detention facility, also called the Bordeaux prison, is located on Gouin Boulevard, in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.