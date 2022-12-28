Menu

Crime

Death of 21-year-old inmate on Christmas Eve prompts Quebec police investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 9:30 am
Bordeaux Prison is shown in Montreal, Sunday, February 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Bordeaux Prison is shown in Montreal, Sunday, February 7, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of an inmate after he was allegedly seriously injured on Christmas Eve in Montreal.

The man was transported from the city’s Bordeaux prison to hospital, where he later died. Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said an autopsy will determine the causes and circumstances of his death.

The SQ is leading the investigation into Nicous D’Andre Spring’s death. He was 21 years old.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Woman, man dead in suspected murder-suicide in Montreal’s east end: police

Due to the ongoing investigation, police are keeping the details of the incident confidential. Police will also not reveal the charges that landed D’Andre Spring in prison nor how long he was in prison.

The Montreal detention facility, also called the Bordeaux prison, is located on Gouin Boulevard, in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

