Lifestyle

Young girl, big heart: 13-year-old gives back to Calgary Food Bank

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 6:49 pm
Ella Altvater at the Calgary Food Bank. Altvater is selling gift bags to fundraise for the Food Bank. View image in full screen
Ella Altvater at the Calgary Food Bank. Altvater is selling gift bags to fundraise for the Food Bank. Global News

A Calgary teen is proving that every dollar counts when it comes to giving back. Ella Altvater is selling gift bags full of items she bought herself, with sales proceeds going to the Calgary Food Bank.

Altvater says she wanted to do her share for the community.

“Something fun for the kids, but also help the parents and adults be able to support their families,” she said.

Read more: 12-year-old Calgary girl makes ‘incredible’ $1,000 donation to food bank

Altvater saved up more than $400 of her own money by doing odd jobs for her parents and the neighbours, like scrubbing the bathroom and walking dogs. It was enough to buy all the little items that go into the Christmas goody bags.

The bags include all kinds of things that kids enjoy, like toys, erasers, rings that light up and candy canes.

“Just some fun activities, Christmas quizzes and mazes. A sticker sheet, a snap bracelet,” she says with a smile.

The gift bags cost just $10. And according to her mom Yvette King, Ella is getting close to reaching her $1000 goal.

“To date (she’s) sold more than $780 dollars worth,” says a proud King.

‘It’s wonderful’: 9-year-old Calgary boy uses lemonade stand to help others

So why did Altvater pick the Food Bank?

It’s simple. After Ella saw the stats of how many families are using the Food Bank in Calgary she just knew she needed to do her part.

“One dollar from us can equal $5 for the Food Bank so that can help a lot for the kids to eat and the parents to eat,” Altvater explains.

“She said, ‘you know mom, nobody here should be going hungry.’ I’m pretty proud of her,” added Ella’s mom.

The gift bags are available on Facebook Marketplace and the donation will be made to the Food Bank on Dec. 23.

