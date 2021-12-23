12-year-old Calgary girl makes ‘incredible’ $1,000 donation to food bank

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old Calgary girl is really showing the spirit of the season this Christmas, putting in a lot of work on her project to help struggling families.

Ella Altvater has spent the past month making and selling “fun bags” to other kids. The bags contain things like pencils, stickers and Play-Doh.

“I’ve done some jobs, like babysitting and chores around the house, to earn the money to buy the stuff in the bags,” Altvater said.

With the money she got from sales of the fun bags, Altvater made a $1,000 donation to the Calgary Food Bank.

“It’s pretty cool, how they can help so many people,” Altvater said. “I wanted to help that out a bit, especially the kids that are in need. I feel super bad for the kids.”

Altvater’s donation comes at a crucial time for the food bank, with demand up 40 per cent over last Christmas.

“It’s definitely the busiest time of the year,” the food bank’s Betty Jo Kaiser said. “Ella‘s efforts are amazing. Her $1,000 donation goes so far (toward) helping those who are vulnerable, those that are hungry.”

Altvater’s mother, Yvette King, is proud of what her daughter has accomplished.

“I admire her determination,” King said. “Between school and everything else, she put these bags together – she made a difference this Christmas.”

Food bank officials are grateful for Altvater’s donation.

“The fact that a young person in the community saw a need and wanted to support those less fortunate, that’s really incredible,” Kaiser said. “So heartwarming.”

Altvater says she hopes her efforts help brighten the season for the food bank’s clients.

“Everyone should enjoy Christmas.”