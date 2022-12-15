Life sentence for one of 2 fugitives convicted of killing Metchosin, B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

James Lee Busch has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the high-profile 2019 killing of Metchosin, B.C.’s Martin Payne.

A 12-member jury found Busch guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday. His co-accused, Zachary Armitage, pleaded guilty to the same halfway through the trial, and will learn his fate on Tuesday.

Life imprisonment is the mandatory minimum for first- and second-degree murder in Canada.

Busch appeared in Vancouver’s B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, shackled at the ankles. He declined to speak, but as he was led out of the courtroom by sheriffs, muttered quietly, “Is the party over then?”

Payne’s daughters, Calla and Jessica Payne, read victim impact statements.

Martin Payne was murdered in his home on July 8, 2019, one day after Busch and Armitage escaped the minimum-security William Head Institution, about eight kilometres from Payne’s house. The pair skirted the oceanside facility’s fencing by walking along the shoreline at low tide, according to prosecutors.

Payne was found dead on the bathroom floor four days later, a pool of blood by his head. A hatchet, a Bowie knife, a small knife, bloody shoes and clothing were among the items recovered from the scene.

Over the five-week trial, the jury heard expert testimony that Payne died of chop wounds consistent with a hatchet delivered from behind, and sharp wounds consistent with a Bowie knife delivered from the front. Armitage’s fingerprints were found in the home, and DNA on a pair of shoes in the house proved Busch was there as well, jurors were told.

At the time of their escape, Busch, was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault, while Armitage was serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

The pair was arrested on July 9, 2019, after they approached a man walking a dog who happened to be an off-duty police officer. Busch was wearing Payne’s clothing at the time and was in possession of the victim’s car and house keys, jurors heard.

“We’re elated to that Busch will be held accountable for his actions, and that honestly the public is more safe without him on the streets,” Payne’s daughter Jessica Payne told reporters outside the court after the guilty verdict was read on Wednesday.

“As I was sitting there listening to the evidence, I thought how can it not be this, you know? So hearing them come back with that verdict was a great feeling,” his other daughter Calla said.

– With files from Simon Little and Aaron McArthur