Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest, charge 22-year-old man following weapons incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 6:36 pm
Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old Regina man following a firearm incident that took place on Dec. 9 in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue. View image in full screen
Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old Regina man following a firearm incident that took place on Dec. 9 in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 22-year-old Regina man following an investigation into a firearm incident on Friday.

Police stated in a release the incident took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue, where police were alerted to the presence of an unknown man who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

Read more: A Regina woman discovers neighbour dead due to ‘rancid smell’

“Police responded and safely took the male into custody,” RPS stated. “The firearm appeared to be a home-made device. The suspect is also alleged to have had a machete hidden under a layer of his clothing.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

The RPS stated it is also alleged the suspect was in possession of a credit card confirmed to belong to another person.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 charged in Regina home invasion after high-speed getaway from police

Tyrese Pratt, 22, faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

Pratt made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Home explosion in Regina on Nov. 13 was accidental result of criminal activity: police'
Home explosion in Regina on Nov. 13 was accidental result of criminal activity: police
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceFirearmsFirearms incidentregina firearmsRegina incident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers