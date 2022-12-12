Police arrest, charge 22-year-old man following weapons incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 22-year-old Regina man following an investigation into a firearm incident on Friday.

Police stated in a release the incident took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue, where police were alerted to the presence of an unknown man who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

“Police responded and safely took the male into custody,” RPS stated. “The firearm appeared to be a home-made device. The suspect is also alleged to have had a machete hidden under a layer of his clothing.”

The RPS stated it is also alleged the suspect was in possession of a credit card confirmed to belong to another person.

Tyrese Pratt, 22, faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

Pratt made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.