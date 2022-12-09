Menu

Crime

3 charged in Regina home invasion after high-speed getaway from police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 2:33 pm
On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Princess Street for a report of a home invasion. . File / Global News

Police arrested three Regina individuals Dec. 6 after suspects fled a home invasion and attempted to evade the police.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Princess Street for a report of a home invasion.

Multiple suspects entered the home and pointed what was believed to be a firearm and bear mace at the resident of the home.

The suspects fled the scene in a truck and were later found by police, parked in the 800 block of Retallack Street.

The police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, during which the vehicle evaded the police at high speed.

The vehicle was located again on Labelle Place, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the three occupants of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and the surrounding area recovered metal pipes, several knives and a can of bear spray.

As a result, three Regina residents have been charged.

Will Desjarlais, 27, has been charged with:

  • break and enter to commit an indictable offence
  • disguise with intent
  • use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
  • possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Kaylem Myron Slade Grier, 24, has been charged with:

  • break and enter to commit an indictable offence
  • use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
  • careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Tabitha Lee Maria Wagner, 22, has been charged with:

  • break and enter to commit an indictable offence
  • use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
  • flight from a peace officer

The individuals made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

