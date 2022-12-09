3 charged in Regina home invasion after high-speed getaway from police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police arrested three Regina individuals Dec. 6 after suspects fled a home invasion and attempted to evade the police.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Princess Street for a report of a home invasion.

Multiple suspects entered the home and pointed what was believed to be a firearm and bear mace at the resident of the home.

The suspects fled the scene in a truck and were later found by police, parked in the 800 block of Retallack Street.

The police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, during which the vehicle evaded the police at high speed.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was located again on Labelle Place, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the three occupants of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and the surrounding area recovered metal pipes, several knives and a can of bear spray.

As a result, three Regina residents have been charged.

Will Desjarlais, 27, has been charged with:

break and enter to commit an indictable offence

disguise with intent

use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Kaylem Myron Slade Grier, 24, has been charged with:

break and enter to commit an indictable offence

use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Tabitha Lee Maria Wagner, 22, has been charged with:

break and enter to commit an indictable offence

use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

flight from a peace officer

The individuals made their first court appearances on Wednesday.