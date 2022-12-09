3 charged in Regina home invasion after high-speed getaway from police

Police arrested three Regina individuals Dec. 6 after suspects fled a home invasion and attempted to evade the police.
On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Princess Street for a report of a home invasion.
Multiple suspects entered the home and pointed what was believed to be a firearm and bear mace at the resident of the home.
The suspects fled the scene in a truck and were later found by police, parked in the 800 block of Retallack Street.
Read more: Regina CopShop gives kids opportunity to Christmas shop, build relationships
The police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, during which the vehicle evaded the police at high speed.
-
Stiff-person syndrome: What we know about Céline Dion’s rare condition
-
House-sitters beware: Your trip could end at a border crossing
The vehicle was located again on Labelle Place, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the three occupants of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and the surrounding area recovered metal pipes, several knives and a can of bear spray.
As a result, three Regina residents have been charged.
Will Desjarlais, 27, has been charged with:
- break and enter to commit an indictable offence
- disguise with intent
- use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
- possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Kaylem Myron Slade Grier, 24, has been charged with:
- break and enter to commit an indictable offence
- use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
- careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
Tabitha Lee Maria Wagner, 22, has been charged with:
- break and enter to commit an indictable offence
- use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
- flight from a peace officer
The individuals made their first court appearances on Wednesday.
Comments