Former judge to review police-and-suspect interactions in Edmonton Chinatown killings

The interactions between police officers and a man accused of killing of two people in Edmonton’s Chinatown in May will undergo a review by a retired Alberta Court of King’s Bench justice.

The Edmonton Police Commission announced Monday it had retained former judge Donna L. Shelley to conduct the independent review into the events that preceded the violence.

In a news release, the EPC said Shelley “will serve as an independent third party to assist in reviewing the circumstances of the accused individual’s arrival and stay in Edmonton.”

Justin Bone has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Hung Trang, 64, and Ban Phuc Hoang, 61.

READ MORE: Edmonton homicide investigators looking to speak with people at scene of Chinatown attacks

Both the RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service have said Bone was dropped off in Edmonton after being kicked out of the home he had been living in west of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said officers were called about threats being made at a home in Alberta Beach on May 15, and while the complaint did not meet the law enforcement agency’s threshold for laying charges, decided Bone needed to leave.

The RCMP said officers were not able to contact Bone’s probation officer so decided to bring him to a social services hub in west Edmonton so he could be somewhere where supports and services would be nearby. The EPS said it was notified of Bone being transported to Edmonton.

READ MORE: Suspect in Chinatown killings was dropped off by RCMP in west Edmonton, despite condition orders

The EPS originally said its staff had made contact with Bone after they were contacted by RCMP, but later issued a correction and said police officers did not actually interact with Bone on the day he was brought to Edmonton.

The RCMP said its officers were able to reach Bone’s probation officer the day after he arrived in Edmonton and work began on trying to arrange supports for the man, who was 36 at the time.

On May 18, Bone was arrested after Trang and Hoang were killed at two different businesses in Chinatown. The EPS said its investigators believe Bone was not known by either Trang or Hoang.

Bone has a lengthy criminal history that includes a lifetime firearms ban stemming from a sexual interference conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of both victims have called for lingering questions about the killings — and the circumstances leading up to them — to be answered.

1:46 Citizens pack council chambers in wake of Chinatown deaths

On Monday, the EPC said Shelley’s review will have a number of aims, including to “assess” how and when Edmonton police officers interacted with Bone, to examine “publicly available reports or proceedings from other bodies,” to provide ongoing updates to the EPC and to produce a final report.

“The report will outline all known information, potential gaps in knowledge and recommend how the commission could address knowledge gaps going forward,” the EPC said. “It is anticipated that the final report will become available within a few months after the conclusion of the accused’s legal proceedings.

The EPC said the commission and Shelley would not be able to provide additional comment on Monday but said it “remains committed to keeping the public updated as the process unfolds.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:24 Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out

In June, the RCMP said it was launching its own review of actions taken by officers with regard to Bone.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he believes Bone was released from a correctional facility before an adequate plan was created for how to house him and ensure he had access to treatment services.

The Edmonton mayor said the drug treatment facility Bone was to go to was already at capacity and said he believes the situation underscores gaps in the system for people who need help.

READ MORE: Edmonton releases public safety plan requested by Shandro; pushes province for support

Sohi also called for Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and the EPC to order reviews looking into what gaps the system may have.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Karen Bartko, Morgan Black, Global News