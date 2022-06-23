Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide investigators looking to speak with people at scene of Chinatown attacks

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:34 pm
Edmonton police investigating suspicious deaths in Chinatown on Thursday, May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating suspicious deaths in Chinatown on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Global News

As Edmonton police continue to investigate the deaths of two men in Chinatown last month, detectives are looking for speak with specific people.

All were either seen in the area or interacted with police on Wednesday, May 18.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who went to Universal Electronics and Video (10557 – 98 St.), which is where Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, was killed.

He had run the audio-visual electronics store for over 30 years.

Click to play video: 'Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out' Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out
Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out – Jun 12, 2022

Edmonton police said investigators are specifically interested in speaking with two people who separately attended the store, then went next door to Mildly Chinese Herbal Centre (10551 – 98 St.) that same day.

Read more: Alberta Justice refutes Edmonton mayor’s claim about Chinatown suspect’s release

Additionally, police want to speak with an unidentified woman who approached uniformed officers at 98 Street and 106 Avenue around 9 p.m., notifying them of the injured man at the electronics store.

Hoang was injured first and died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

Edmonton police investigating suspicious deaths in Chinatown on Thursday, May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating suspicious deaths in Chinatown on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Global News

Not longer after, a second man was injured a block away at Albert’s Auto Body. Hung Trang, 64, was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition and the next day died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Justin Bone, 36, is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to both Trang and Hoang’s deaths, as well as one count of robbery.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting' Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting
Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting

Bone was not known to either of the victims, EPS said.

He has a lengthy criminal history that includes aggravated assaults, thefts, mischief, and failing to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

Bone was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre at the end of April and was living west of Edmonton, reportedly awaiting space at a treatment facility.

His housing situation changed in May and he ended up on the streets of Edmonton, where he was dropped off by RCMP.

Read more: Officers did not interact with Chinatown deaths suspect as previously reported: Edmonton police

