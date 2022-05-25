Autopsy of man attacked in Edmonton’s Chinatown determines murder by blunt force to head

Send this page to someone via email

The autopsy on a man attacked at Chinatown autobody shop in downtown Edmonton has been completed. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, Hung Trang, 64, died of blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.

Read more: Edmonton police lay murder charges in 2 Chinatown deaths

Police were called to Albert’s Auto Body in the area of 106 Avenue and 98 Street the afternoon of May 18. Police found Trang injured and he was taken by paramedics to hospital. He died the next day.

While investigating, police were led to a second scene nearby where Ban Phuc Hoang was found injured. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

1:55 Police investigating 2 suspicious deaths in downtown Edmonton Police investigating 2 suspicious deaths in downtown Edmonton

On Tuesday, citizens packed Edmonton city council chambers to speak about the dangers facing Chinatown and the increased amount of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our family will never be the same again. This changed our lives completely overnight. He’s gone now,” Christina Trang, Hung Trang’s daughter, told council. “How do you guys feel this situation in Chinatown is acceptable?”

Read more: Edmonton police lay murder charges in 2 Chinatown deaths

After hearing from residents, city council voted to immediately allocate $300,000 in one-time funding to help address the needs of the area.

Justin Bone, 36, is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to both Trang and Hoang’s deaths.