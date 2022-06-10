Suspect in Chinatown killings was dropped off in Edmonton, despite condition orders

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing two people in Chinatown was dropped off in Edmonton by RCMP, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

On May 15, EPS was alerted that a “male subject with conditions not to be in Edmonton” was being transported into the city by the RCMP.

“We understand the subject was dropped off in west Edmonton by a member of the RCMP. A message was sent by the RCMP to the EPS identifying the subject as Justin Bone after he was dropped off,” police confirmed to Global News, after being first reported by CBC.

Officers got a call from a complainant and police spoke with Bone, discovering how he arrived in Edmonton. The spokesperson said because no criminal offence was observed, they could not lawfully detain him.

“He was advised to abide by the balance of his ordered conditions, and to discuss any changes with his probation officer,” the spokesperson said.

Bone was arrested three days later, after two men in their 60s were killed at businesses in central Edmonton’s Chinatown area.

Police initially responded to one attack Wednesday afternoon at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street, before quickly discovering another man had also been hurt a block away.

Anthony Hai, the owner of Albert’s Auto Body, told Global News a stranger came into the shop and was asked to leave. But then, Hai realized his employee, 64-year-old Hung Trang, had already been hurt in the corner of the building and other workers had called 911.

Trang was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition but he died Thursday. His autopsy is scheduled to take place after the long weekend, on Tuesday, May 24.

While investigating the attack at the auto body shop attack, police were made aware of another incident a block south, at 105 Avenue and 98 Street.

When officers got there, another injured man was found. EMS responded and the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edmonton police said an autopsy determined Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck and the manner of death is homicide.

Bone, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in relation to Hoang’s death.

Bone is also charged with a another count of second-degree murder in the death of Trang.

Bone was not known to either of the victims, police said, adding investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

“The tragedy of the events following our May 15 interaction with Mr. Bone are not lost on the EPS, and we continue to send our condolences to the families of both men as they navigate the loss of their loved ones,” a spokesperson said.

EPS said it would not comment further, in consideration of an RCMP investigation into the matter.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for comment.