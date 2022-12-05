Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after weekend stabbing in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 9:53 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man from Toronto in connection with a stabbing that occurred in downtown Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police announced on Twitter that a stabbing had occurred near King Street East and Madison Avenue North.

Read more: Body found after blaze in small building in Kitchener: police

Officers warned people in the area that there would be a heavy police presence as they tracked down the suspect.

A short time later, a second tweet was issued saying police had nabbed the suspect.

On Monday, police issued a release that said officers had been dispatched to a business in the area at around 12:30 p.m. after someone was injured.

The officers found a man suffering from stab wounds, who was then taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Read more: Gun pulled during argument in downtown Kitchener, police say

Police say the victim and the man know each other and that there is no concern for public safety.

A 37-year-old man from Toronto is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

