Toronto man charged after weekend stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man from Toronto in connection with a stabbing that occurred in downtown Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police announced on Twitter that a stabbing had occurred near King Street East and Madison Avenue North.
Read more: Body found after blaze in small building in Kitchener: police
Officers warned people in the area that there would be a heavy police presence as they tracked down the suspect.
A short time later, a second tweet was issued saying police had nabbed the suspect.
On Monday, police issued a release that said officers had been dispatched to a business in the area at around 12:30 p.m. after someone was injured.
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after record inflation year: report
The officers found a man suffering from stab wounds, who was then taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say the victim and the man know each other and that there is no concern for public safety.
A 37-year-old man from Toronto is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments