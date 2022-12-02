Menu

Crime

Body found after blaze in small building in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 12:37 pm
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A body was found after a fire was extinguished in Kitchener early Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that emergency services personnel were called to a small building fire near Victoria Street North and Locust Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Read more: Gun pulled during argument in downtown Kitchener, police say

A release from police noted that members of the Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

A search of the premises was then conducted when the body was found, according to police.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Police say they are continuing to investigate alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

