Body found after blaze in small building in Kitchener: police

A body was found after a fire was extinguished in Kitchener early Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say that emergency services personnel were called to a small building fire near Victoria Street North and Locust Street at around 1:40 a.m.
A release from police noted that members of the Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
A search of the premises was then conducted when the body was found, according to police.
Police say they are continuing to investigate alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
