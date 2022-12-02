Gun pulled during argument in downtown Kitchener, police say

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was pulled during an argument between a driver and a pedestrian in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the police, officers were dispatched to the area around Duke and Cameron streets at around 9:30 p.m. to respond to the incident.

The release said the victim was walking up Duke Street when they exchanged words with the driver of a vehicle headed in the same direction on the one-way street.

As they were arguing, police say the driver pulled a gun and flashed it at the pedestrian before driving off.

Police are asking any witnesses or those who have information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.