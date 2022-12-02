Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 11:02 am
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning, saying the man was facing weapon-related charges while promising more details later.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in connection with racist attack outside mall: police

On Thursday night at around 6 p.m., police said on Twitter that officers were at the scene near King Street West and Green Street for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: 1 man arrested, police looking for 2 others in connection with Kitchener robbery

A couple of hours later, they said that there were two victims who were transported to hospital.

More to come.

