Man arrested in connection with stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning, saying the man was facing weapon-related charges while promising more details later.

On Thursday night at around 6 p.m., police said on Twitter that officers were at the scene near King Street West and Green Street for reports of a stabbing.

A couple of hours later, they said that there were two victims who were transported to hospital.

More to come.