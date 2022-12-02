Man arrested in connection with stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener on Thursday night.
Police made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning, saying the man was facing weapon-related charges while promising more details later.
On Thursday night at around 6 p.m., police said on Twitter that officers were at the scene near King Street West and Green Street for reports of a stabbing.
A couple of hours later, they said that there were two victims who were transported to hospital.
More to come.
