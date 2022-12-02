West Kelowna man injured after being scooped up by garbage truck

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna, B.C., man seeking shelter survived two cycles of a garbage truck compactor with only minor injuries.

The man was discovered at around 5:40 a.m. Dec. 1 in the back of a garbage truck that was stopped at the 2100 block of Louie Drive.

RCMP said the driver of the truck first heard banging coming from inside the rear of his garbage truck and once completely stopped, he got out and heard the banging more clearly.

“The driver realized, the man had been picked up at a previous location while inside of a dumpster and had possibly cycled the compactor at least twice before being found,” RCMP said in a press release.

West Kelowna Fire Department members were able to extricate the man, who suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands and was hypothermic.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP said.

“Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries.”