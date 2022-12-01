Kelowna, B.C. turns key on pilot program: Overnight warming bus for homeless

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., is taking a page from Vernon’s playbook on how to help the homeless during cold spells.

On Thursday, Kelowna announced that a 24-passenger bus will be parked overnight at the city’s designated outdoor sheltering site, beginning Thursday until Monday morning.

The bus will idle throughout the night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will provide those who sleep outside a place to warm up as temperatures drop.

In Vernon, the Turning Points Collaborative Society operates a warming bus, which begins operating when the mercury reaches -10 C.

In Kelowna, the city says the bus will be supplied by a contractor and will be stationed at the intersection of Richter Street and the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“A bus driver will be onsite through the night as will the outdoor sheltering site’s regular security personnel,” the city said in a press release.

“This is a pilot program that has been developed and implemented very quickly,” said Colleen Cornock, the city’s community safety services manager.

“The city, B.C. Housing, the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society and other partners are reacting quickly to the falling temperatures and pulling out all the stops to support those who shelter outside.”

Funding will allow the bus will see it operate for approximately 20 nights.

However, the city noted that the program will be assessed, revised and modified as needed.

“Obviously, this warming bus program is not a solution to homelessness or shelter needs in Kelowna. This is a short-term emergency response to bring people in from the cold,” said Stephanie Gauthier, executive director for Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.

“Investments in purpose-built shelters, supportive housing, affordable housing, and other long-term investments that address overall affordability are critical as we look toward a solution to homelessness.”