Overnight warming bus available to Regina residents experiencing homelessness

People experiencing homelessness in Regina now have a place where the can get out of the cold for the night. The City of Regina has made an overnight warming bus available to provide urgent alternative shelter to people who have no place to sleep.

The warming bus is located near Mobile Crisis Services on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue and will be available from 8:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m., seven nights a week.

“The City is working in collaboration with community-based organizations to ensure people who need this warming space are aware of it and can access it,” stated the City in a media release.

“Regina Transit and Regina Fire & Protective Services are monitoring the city core area each night and the warming bus will respond to locations where it can be of assistance.”

A bus operator and security person are on the bus each night to maintain a safe space for everyone. Communications equipment is in place to quickly and easily contact emergency services, if required.

The Salvation Army Public Relations Officer said the warming bus provides an option for those needing a place to sleep when the shelter is at capacity.

“It’s great to have another place where we can direct people to where they will be safe and warm,” said Major Al Hoeft. “So, we’re really excited about it. And the fact that it’s very close by makes it really accessible for our folk.”

The Salvation Army provides hot chocolate every night to those who utilize the warming bus. The Carmichael Outreach are also contributing by collecting donations of winter gear that can be distributed from the bus.

To protect the privacy of people using the warming bus, people are asked not to take donations directly to the bus and to instead contact Carmichael Outreach at 306-757-2235 or info@carmichaeloutreach.ca.