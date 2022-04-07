Menu

Canada

B.C. man crushed in recycling truck dies from injuries

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 7:28 pm
The incident happened in downtown Penticton. Crews arrived on scene shortly after to extract the man from inside the recycling truck. View image in full screen
The incident happened in downtown Penticton. Crews arrived on scene shortly after to extract the man from inside the recycling truck. Mary Turner / Facebook

An Okanagan man who suffered life-threatening injuries after being crushed in a recycling truck earlier this week has died, Penticton RCMP say.

The 52-year-old was apparently sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster on Tuesday morning when a recycling truck came along shortly after 6 a.m., police said.

After the dumpster was emptied into the truck, then compacted, RCMP said the driver heard someone yelling from the back and called 911.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. man inadvertently crushed by recycling truck, say police

The man was inadvertently crushed during the compaction process, police said, but emergency crews extracted him and rushed him to hospital.

“The immediate and extended family are aware of the unfortunate passing,” Penticton RCMP said on Thursday.

They continue to investigate, though it doesn’t appear the man was a victim of crime, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

